UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Electrocuted In Quetta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:05 PM

Man electrocuted in Quetta

A 22-year- old man died due to electrocution here at Jinnah Town area on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :A 22-year- old man died due to electrocution here at Jinnah Town area on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Hidayat Ullah was repairing electric wires at a house as he touched an open wire and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Died Man SITE

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Watchdog Asks Estonia to Stop Attacking ..

3 seconds ago

Chief Minister inaugurates 13 projects worth Rs 2. ..

8 seconds ago

Provincial govt. to resolve problems of people des ..

1 minute ago

Iran's Rouhani Says Japan Suggested 'Tearing Down' ..

1 minute ago

200-pound cake cut at Lahore General Hospital Chri ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Sukkur for foolproof security arrange ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.