Man electrocuted in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :A 22-year- old man died due to electrocution here at Jinnah Town area on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Hidayat Ullah was repairing electric wires at a house as he touched an open wire and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police have registered a case.