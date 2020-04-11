UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted In Quetta

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :A man died due to electrocution at Satellite Town area of provincial capital on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim was repairing electricity wires of a house when he touched an open wire of electricity and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

The identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.

