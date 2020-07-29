UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Electrocuted In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Man electrocuted in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :A 27-year-old man died due to electrocution at the Airport Road Chowk area of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdul Wahid was repairing some electric wires when he accidentally touched an open wire and suffered strict shocks which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police had registered a case.

