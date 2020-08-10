UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted In Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A 38-year old man was electrocuted to death in Quetta,said a police spokesman on Monday.

According to the details,deceased Aziz Ahmed, resident of Hazara Town while doing work at home came into contact with the electricity wire and received electric shocks.

Resultantly,he died instantly.

Further probe was underway.

