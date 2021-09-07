Man electrocuted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted in the limits of Wah Bachrah police station, on Tuesday.

According to police, Muhammad Aslam (24), a resident of Asrawala village, was busy in electrical work when he suffered a severe electric shock. He was taken to an area hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to his family after legal formalities.