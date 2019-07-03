Man electrocuted in Sargodha

: A young man was electrocuted in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : A young man was electrocuted in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said that Ahmad Yar Baloch (45) resident of Kanjwani went in the field where he accidentally touched the electricity wires.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock. Hearing screams, two farmers Muhammad Abrar and Muhammad Hussain reached at the spot and tried to save him but they also received electric shock.

As a result, Ahmad Yar Balock became unconscious and died on the spot whereas other two persons Muhammad Abrar and Muhammad Hussain were shifted to hospital.