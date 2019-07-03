UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Electrocuted In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Man electrocuted in Sargodha

: A young man was electrocuted in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : A young man was electrocuted in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said that Ahmad Yar Baloch (45) resident of Kanjwani went in the field where he accidentally touched the electricity wires.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock. Hearing screams, two farmers Muhammad Abrar and Muhammad Hussain reached at the spot and tried to save him but they also received electric shock.

As a result, Ahmad Yar Balock became unconscious and died on the spot whereas other two persons Muhammad Abrar and Muhammad Hussain were shifted to hospital.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Police Station Died Young Man

Recent Stories

Thai Airways to start flight operation from Lahore

6 minutes ago

Auqaf generates 5,545,000 more income than target

5 minutes ago

China's consumption growth to hit 8.2 pct in H1

5 minutes ago

Committee to propose changes in laws to tackle iss ..

5 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case hearing till July ..

3 minutes ago

Throwing woman from bus; driver, conductor held in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.