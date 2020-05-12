Man electrocuted in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A man died of electrocution at his house in Johrabad police limits here on Tuesday. According to police sources, Muhammad Taswar Kumhar (35), resident of village Rooda was switching on the water machine when he suffered an electric shock.

He was taken to the THQ hospital Johrabad for medical treatment where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body was handed over to the heirs after some legal formalities.