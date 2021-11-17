UrduPoint.com

Man Electrocuted In The Area Of Jhang Bazaar Police Station

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

An addict man was electrocuted in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :An addict man was electrocuted in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 30-year-old unknown man climbed on an electricity pole near Bakkar Mandi Bridge and received fatal electric shock.

As a result, he fell down on the ground and died on-the-spot.

Apparently, the ill-fated man was an addict person. However, the police took his body into custody for further investigation and his identification, spokesman added.

