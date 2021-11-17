Man Electrocuted In The Area Of Jhang Bazaar Police Station
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:15 PM
An addict man was electrocuted in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :An addict man was electrocuted in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.
Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 30-year-old unknown man climbed on an electricity pole near Bakkar Mandi Bridge and received fatal electric shock.
As a result, he fell down on the ground and died on-the-spot.
Apparently, the ill-fated man was an addict person. However, the police took his body into custody for further investigation and his identification, spokesman added.