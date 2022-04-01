UrduPoint.com

Man Electrocuted In The Limits Of Johrabad Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:51 PM

A man was electrocuted in the limits of Johrabad police station on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted in the limits of Johrabad police station on Friday.

According to police, Shahzaib,40, a resident of Hadali village, was busy in electrical work when he suffered a severe electric shock.

He was taken to an area hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

