Man Electrocuted In The Limits Of Johrabad Police Station
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:51 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted in the limits of Johrabad police station on Friday.
According to police, Shahzaib,40, a resident of Hadali village, was busy in electrical work when he suffered a severe electric shock.
He was taken to an area hospital where he breathed his last.
Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.