Man Electrocuted In Turbat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Man electrocuted in Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A man died due to electrocution in Town of Turbat district, police sources said on Monday.

According to detail, the victim identified as Nawaz Nazar was repairing wire of electricity at a house as he touched an open wire of the electricity and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

