Man Electrocuted To Death

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:17 PM

Man electrocuted to death

A man was electrocuted at chak no 158-NB in the area Shahnikdar police on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was electrocuted at chak no 158-NB in the area Shahnikdar police on Monday.

According to police sources here that one Tariq (43) resident of Chak no.158 NB wasbusy in electrical work when he received electric shock and died on the spot. Policehanded over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

