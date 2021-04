MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A person was electrocuted while installing metre at electric pole at 18 Kassi Vehari road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person namely Shabbir was installing metre at electric pole when suddenly he received electric shocks and injured critically and later died.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and covered the body with sheet.