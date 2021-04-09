UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted To Death

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

Man electrocuted to death

A young man was electrocuted to death while tying a flag of a political party on a electric pole in Kotri, Jamshoro district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A young man was electrocuted to death while tying a flag of a political party on a electric pole in Kotri, Jamshoro district.

The police identified the deceased as Shahid Ali Chandio who got critically injured in the incident on Thursday.

He was initially taken to Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, where the doctors said his 60 percent of the body had been burnt. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries.

