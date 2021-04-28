UrduPoint.com
Man Electrocuted To Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Man electrocuted to death

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A laborer was electrocuted to death, while unloading gravel from the truck here on Wednesday.

According to the police, a laborer Zawar Ahmad along with other laborers was unloading a truck in Basti Nurpur of Jandraka area, when his hand touched with the overhead electricity wires.

Resultantly, he received fatal electric-shock and died on-the-spot.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

