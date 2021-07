FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-:A young man died of electrocution, in the jurisdiction of Gulberg police station.

Rescue-1122 sources said on Sunday that Rashid Ali, 37, was rectifying faultsfrom electric wires in street No.6, Afghanabad when he accidentally receivedfatal electric shock. He died on the spot.