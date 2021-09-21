Man electrocuted to death

A 35-year old man died after getting electrocuted while turning on electric water pump at his home

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A 35-year old man died after getting electrocuted while turning on electric water pump at his home.

According to police, Javed Hussain, son of Fida Hussain, resident of Karim Abadbreathed his last after he touched already wet pump to switch it on.

Rescuer took Javed Hussain to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.