Man Electrocuted To Death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A staff of a telecommunication company working on an electric pole in Abdullah Villas area of Qasimabad was electrocuted to death here on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased Shakeel was not apparently wearing the safety gear when he climbed up on the pole.

After the electrocution, his dead body kept hanging on the pole with one leg attached to the pole and the rest of the body was lying downwards.

Later, the staff of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company unhooked the body from the pole.

The body was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police said the deceased was reportedly father of three sons and a daughter and that he was working on contract basis for the telecommunication company.

