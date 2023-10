SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A man died of electrocution, in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Monday.

Police said that Ghulam Shabbir, a resident of Istaqlalabad was working at a construction

site in Rana Town when he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.