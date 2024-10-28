Open Menu

Man Electrocuted To Death

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Man electrocuted to death

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A farmer died of electrocution while operating fodder machine in a nearby village on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident happened at Chak No 421/E-B where Sharafat

was cutting fodder for his animals when he received electric shock. He died on the spot.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Died

Recent Stories

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

1 hour ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

6 hours ago
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan