Man Electrocuted To Death
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A farmer died of electrocution while operating fodder machine in a nearby village on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, the incident happened at Chak No 421/E-B where Sharafat
was cutting fodder for his animals when he received electric shock. He died on the spot.
Police were investigating.
