Man electrocuted to death at shop

A worker, employed at a shoes shop was electrocuted to death on Autobahn road here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A worker, employed at a shoes shop was electrocuted to death on Autobahn road here on Friday.

According to the police, 25 years old Muhammad Yasir Rangrez was a resident of Liaquat Colony. His dead body was handed over to the family after completing medico legal formalities.

APP/zmb/