Man Electrocuted To Death At Shop

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A worker, employed at a shoes shop was electrocuted to death on Autobahn road here on Friday.

According to the police, 25 years old Muhammad Yasir Rangrez was a resident of Liaquat Colony. His dead body was handed over to the family after completing medico legal formalities.

