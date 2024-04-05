Man Electrocuted To Death At Shop
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM
A worker, employed at a shoes shop was electrocuted to death on Autobahn road here on Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A worker, employed at a shoes shop was electrocuted to death on Autobahn road here on Friday.
According to the police, 25 years old Muhammad Yasir Rangrez was a resident of Liaquat Colony. His dead body was handed over to the family after completing medico legal formalities.
APP/zmb/
