Man Electrocuted To Death In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Man electrocuted to death in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) At least one person on Sunday electrocuted to death from an electricity transmission pole near Women and Children Hospital Gammi Adda Abbottabad.

According to the details, 50-year-old Daud Khan was standing alongside an electric pole near Women and Children Hospital, as he touched d the pole he was electrocuted to death.

Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot and shifted him to District Headquarter Hospital Abbottabad where doctors declared him dead. Ill-fated Daud Khan was a resident of Bagnotar.

