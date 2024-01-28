Man Electrocuted To Death In Abbottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) At least one person on Sunday electrocuted to death from an electricity transmission pole near Women and Children Hospital Gammi Adda Abbottabad.
According to the details, 50-year-old Daud Khan was standing alongside an electric pole near Women and Children Hospital, as he touched d the pole he was electrocuted to death.
Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot and shifted him to District Headquarter Hospital Abbottabad where doctors declared him dead. Ill-fated Daud Khan was a resident of Bagnotar.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sacrifices of tribal people for country are not hidden from anyone: Governor KP6 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif promises to contain inflation, unemployment after coming to power6 minutes ago
-
5,748 power pilferers caught, Rs 637.4m fine imposed7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 40 suspects7 minutes ago
-
Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, independent candidate for NA 212 joins PPP7 minutes ago
-
Rotary Int'l focused on membership growth, peace pole project scale up to heal divided world7 minutes ago
-
CDA launches new website7 minutes ago
-
Serious steps are being taken to deal with any emergency situation during election7 minutes ago
-
Civic agency faces civil society reprimand for repossessing Islamabad Zoo idea17 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 23.34m from 653 defaulters on 136th day of recovery campaign17 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrested 13 suspects27 minutes ago
-
DC visits newly established Chamtar Bus Terminal27 minutes ago