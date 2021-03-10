UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Electrocuted To Death In Bolan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

Man electrocuted to death in Bolan

A man electrocuted to death in Bibi Nani area of Bolan district, Levies sources said on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A man electrocuted to death in Bibi Nani area of Bolan district, Levies sources said on Wednesday.

According to source, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was busy in repairing of electricity at his house near Bibi Nani.

All of sudden, he touched open wire of electricity and suffered with severe electric shocks which caused his death. The body of deceased was shifted to nearby hospital for legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Electricity Man Bolan

Recent Stories

Free emergency medical services kicks off in AJK: ..

54 seconds ago

Strange days for rare foreign tourists in Paris

57 seconds ago

One killed in truck-tanker collision at Taunsa Mor ..

59 seconds ago

COVID-19; universities to go online for two weeks ..

3 minutes ago

Volunteers Get 2nd Dose of Turkish COVID-19 Vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Donates $110Mln to 37 Countries Through UN W ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.