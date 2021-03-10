Man electrocuted to death in Bolan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A man electrocuted to death in Bibi Nani area of Bolan district, Levies sources said on Wednesday.

According to source, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was busy in repairing of electricity at his house near Bibi Nani.

All of sudden, he touched open wire of electricity and suffered with severe electric shocks which caused his death. The body of deceased was shifted to nearby hospital for legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.