Man electrocuted to death in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted at his house in the limits of Factory area police station.

Police spokesperson said on Wednesday, Rafaqat (40) was busy in electrical work at his residence in Lal Mill Chowk area, when he received electric shockand died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.