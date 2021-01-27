UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Electrocuted To Death In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:50 PM

Man electrocuted to death in faisalabad

A man was electrocuted at his house in the limits of Factory area police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted at his house in the limits of Factory area police station.

Police spokesperson said on Wednesday, Rafaqat (40) was busy in electrical work at his residence in Lal Mill Chowk area, when he received electric shockand died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Station Died Man Family

Recent Stories

Betting website live-streamed first-day match betw ..

15 minutes ago

Japan may extend state of emergency over COVID-19: ..

5 minutes ago

Tanker with 50,000 liter oil overturns in Jafaraba ..

5 minutes ago

France's Sanofi to Assist Pfizer, BioNTech in COVI ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan pledges $25k contribution for UN Secy Gen ..

6 minutes ago

Gang of swindler loots jewellery shop in muzaffarg ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.