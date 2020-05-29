Man electrocuted to death in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :A young man died of electrocution in Kot Chatar Singh locality, in the limits of Sarai Mughal police station on Friday.

According to police, Muhammad Javed (30) was rectifying electricity fault in his home when he received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Police are investigating.