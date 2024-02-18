Man electrocuted to death in Qalandarabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) At least one person electrocuted to death on Sunday in Qalandarabad when he was trying to fix an electricity issue during heavy rainfall.

According to the details, a 40 years old resident of Qalandarabad Abbottabad Yasir who was trying to rectify the fault in the main power line during a heavy downpour was caught by the electricity and electrocuted to death on the spot.

Rescue1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the dead body of the ill-fated Yasir to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad for the completion of medico-legal formalities.