Man Electrocuted To Death In Quetta

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

Man electrocuted to death in Quetta

A man died due to electrocution at Manju Shori area of Nasirabad district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A man died due to electrocution at Manju Shori area of Nasirabad district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Nawaz alias Shangi Bara was repairing electric wires of a transformer as he suffered electric shocks which caused his death at Goth Ali Gul Jatak area.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

