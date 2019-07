(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A man was electrocuted to death while switching on a motor pump in Dulchikey village on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Fiaz (38) was switching on motor pump when he accidentally received a severe electric shock. He died on the spot.

Police are investigating.