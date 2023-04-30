UrduPoint.com

Man Electrocuted To Death While Stealing Power Supply Cable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Man electrocuted to death while stealing power supply cable

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A man has died of an electric shock from a 4-core power supply cable passing through the SRTC colony here on Sunday.

According to a HESCO spokesman, a man was electrocuted while stealing a 4-core power supply wire and died on the spot.

Receiving information about the incident, SDO Sadar Sub Division along with SHO GOR reached the place of the incident and shifted the dead body to a civil hospital for post-mortem, the spokesman added.

