Man electrocuted while cutting fodder

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A Villager died of electric shock while he was cutting fodder with a machine at Mauza Bhattian of Sahooka village in Tehsil Burewala on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ashiq Bhatti was busy cutting fodder due to some fault in the machine he was electrocuted to death on the spot.

