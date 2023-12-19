Open Menu

Man Electrocuted While Cutting Fodder

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 06:27 PM

A Villager died of electric shock while he was cutting fodder with a machine at Mauza Bhattian of Sahooka village in Tehsil Burewala on Tuesday

Muhammad Ashiq Bhatti was busy cutting fodder due to some fault in the machine he was electrocuted to death on the spot.

