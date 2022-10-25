Man electrocuted while cutting grass

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A 30-year-old man was electrocuted while cutting grass by a machine, rescuer said.

The victim, identified as Sabir son of Muhammad Afzal, succumbed to injuries while he was being shifted to Rural Hospital Rangpur.

According to hospital sources, he was dead when brought to hospital. The dead body was handed over to his heirs who refused to have the autopsy performed.