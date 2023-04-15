Man electrocuted while trying to catch kite in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was electrocuted when he tried to catch a kite in the Lanagrail area of Pindigheb town of district Attock on Saturday, Police sources said that Zahid Iqbal was trying to catch the kite stuck in the electricity wires near the house during which he received an electric shock and received critical burn injuries.

The injured was taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital where he succumbed to injuries.