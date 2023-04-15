UrduPoint.com

Man Electrocuted While Trying To Catch Kite In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Man electrocuted while trying to catch kite in Attock

A man was electrocuted when he tried to catch a kite in the Lanagrail area of Pindigheb town of district Attock on Saturday, Police sources said that Zahid Iqbal was trying to catch the kite stuck in the electricity wires near the house during which he received an electric shock and received critical burn injuries

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was electrocuted when he tried to catch a kite in the Lanagrail area of Pindigheb town of district Attock on Saturday, Police sources said that Zahid Iqbal was trying to catch the kite stuck in the electricity wires near the house during which he received an electric shock and received critical burn injuries.

The injured was taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Police Electricity Man Attock

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on practical and incl ..

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Resume Electricity Export to Slovakia o ..

Ukraine to Resume Electricity Export to Slovakia on Monday - Power Grid Operator

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad police constitute special JIT to probe c ..

Islamabad police constitute special JIT to probe case against Imran Khan

16 seconds ago
 SAU Syndicate approved varsity's policy decisions

SAU Syndicate approved varsity's policy decisions

18 seconds ago
 Aston Villa trounce Newcastle to close on Premier ..

Aston Villa trounce Newcastle to close on Premier League top four

21 seconds ago
 13 traders fined for overcharging in Hyderabad

13 traders fined for overcharging in Hyderabad

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.