Man Electrocuted in DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A 39-year-old man was died due to electric shock here in Kotla-Sydaan area on Sunday.
The deceased, identified as Qaizar Khan Baloch son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Burki Town, Kotla-Sydaan received an electric shock when he was switching on a water pump at his home.
Due to the electric shock, he died on the spot.
