Man electrocuted in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A 39-year-old man was died due to electric shock here in Kotla-Sydaan area on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Qaizar Khan Baloch son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Burki Town, Kotla-Sydaan received an electric shock when he was switching on a water pump at his home.

Due to the electric shock, he died on the spot.