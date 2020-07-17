Man electrocuted,son dies of shock

RENALA KHURD,OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A middle aged man was electrocuted in mauza Thattha Chakara whereas his son also died on seeing his father dead at the threshold of their house here on Friday.

According to family sources, Maqbool Hussein,Imam masjid, returned from mosque and reached his house but as soon as he touched the main gate he received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

His young son rushed out on hearing cries of neighbours but the sudden shock on his seeing his father dead caused his death too.