UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Ends Life Due To Poverty And Hunger In Zafarwal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:14 PM

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwal

Qadeer, the resident of Zafarwal, took poison to end his life due to poverty and asked his children to take the same who are also in critical condition in hospital of the same area.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) A man committed suicide due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwal area here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, senior journalist and tv anchor Syeda Ayesha Naz shared the pictures and sad incident that took place in Zafarwal.

Qadeer, a resident of Zafarwal, ended up his life after he failed to find any work to feed his children. According to the locals, Qadeer also asked his children to drink poison who obeyed their father and took some “poison”.

They said that Qadeer died on the spot while children were shifted to nearby hospital but they were also in critical condition.

Inflation has crossed all limits as the poor are committing suicide after failure to find any job or work to feed themselves and to their children.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics confirmed increase in inflation mainly because of rise in prices of food items including Wheat Flour (3.55%), Potatoes (3.24%) and Curd (1.76%) with joint impact of 0.31 into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.21%).

According to report, a decrease was observed in the prices of Chicken (10.27%), Bananas (3.62%), Pulse Masoor (1.07%), Garlic (0.85%), Cigarette (0.69%), Tomatoes (0.67%), LPG (0.54%), Eggs (0.37%), Pulse Moong (0.29%), Pulse Gram (0.28%) and Pulse Mash (0.25%),” read the report.

It said that out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33%) items increased, 11 (21.56%) items decreased and 23 (45.01%) items remained constant during the week.

An increase of 10.50 per cent was witnessed during year on year trend.

Related Topics

LPG Poor Twitter Died Suicide Job Man All Wheat Sad Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

5 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

5 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

10 minutes ago

Chicago Authorities Remove Columbus Statue After V ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.