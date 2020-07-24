Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwal

(@fidahassanain)

Qadeer, the resident of Zafarwal, took poison to end his life due to poverty and asked his children to take the same who are also in critical condition in hospital of the same area.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) A man committed suicide due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwal area here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, senior journalist and tv anchor Syeda Ayesha Naz shared the pictures and sad incident that took place in Zafarwal.

Qadeer, a resident of Zafarwal, ended up his life after he failed to find any work to feed his children. According to the locals, Qadeer also asked his children to drink poison who obeyed their father and took some “poison”.

They said that Qadeer died on the spot while children were shifted to nearby hospital but they were also in critical condition.

Inflation has crossed all limits as the poor are committing suicide after failure to find any job or work to feed themselves and to their children.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics confirmed increase in inflation mainly because of rise in prices of food items including Wheat Flour (3.55%), Potatoes (3.24%) and Curd (1.76%) with joint impact of 0.31 into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.21%).

According to report, a decrease was observed in the prices of Chicken (10.27%), Bananas (3.62%), Pulse Masoor (1.07%), Garlic (0.85%), Cigarette (0.69%), Tomatoes (0.67%), LPG (0.54%), Eggs (0.37%), Pulse Moong (0.29%), Pulse Gram (0.28%) and Pulse Mash (0.25%),” read the report.

It said that out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33%) items increased, 11 (21.56%) items decreased and 23 (45.01%) items remained constant during the week.

An increase of 10.50 per cent was witnessed during year on year trend.