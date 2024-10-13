Man Faces Fine Of Rs51,800 Over 108 Traffic E-violations In Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 13, 2024 | 12:08 AM
Vehicle was captured on camera by Traffic Warden Mohsin Abbas on Lahore’s Mall Road
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13rd, 2024) A driver in Lahore has been penalized with a fine of Rs51,800 after amassing 108 traffic violations through the city's e-challan system.
The city's traffic police are intensifying efforts to address repeat offenders, and this particular case highlights their commitment to enforcing traffic rules.
The vehicle was captured on camera by Traffic Warden Mohsin Abbas on Mall Road, where it was found to have run red lights 80 times, violated lane discipline 19 times, and failed to use seatbelts on nine occasions.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar stressed the importance of compliance with traffic regulations, particularly as monitoring has increased.
She warned that drivers with unpaid e-challans would face restrictions on accessing police services, such as obtaining driving licenses and character certificates.
Besides it, the officials are cracking down on those who tamper with vehicle registration plates to evade fines.
In a related development, Punjab has introduced AI-based e-challans to enhance road safety by automating the detection of traffic violations, according to Muhammad Shafique Ahmad, Operation Commander of Punjab Safe City.
Recent Stories
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit1 hour ago
-
Country full of talent and potential to progress: Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Cadet College Petaro pay homage to deceased student2 hours ago
-
Country full of talent and potential to progress: Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Court upholds arrest warrant for KP CM Gandapur, orders arrest by Oct 232 hours ago
-
Sialkot school trip tragedy: One student killed, several injured in Islamabad bus accident3 hours ago
-
Court awards 12 years’ imprisonment to drug peddler3 hours ago
-
Awareness session on free treatment of congenital clubfoot held at SAFECO3 hours ago
-
Financial assistance provided to injured of Duki incident after announcement of CM3 hours ago
-
Students to conduct awareness campaign to educate about dengue3 hours ago
-
Chairperson BISP visits Payment Campsite in Faisalabad to address beneficiaries’ concerns3 hours ago
-
KKWA organises Music Sufiyana Night on "World Sight Day"3 hours ago