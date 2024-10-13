Open Menu

Man Faces Fine Of Rs51,800 Over 108 Traffic E-violations In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 13, 2024 | 12:08 AM

Vehicle was captured on camera by Traffic Warden Mohsin Abbas on Lahore’s Mall Road

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13rd, 2024) A driver in Lahore has been penalized with a fine of Rs51,800 after amassing 108 traffic violations through the city's e-challan system.

The city's traffic police are intensifying efforts to address repeat offenders, and this particular case highlights their commitment to enforcing traffic rules.

The vehicle was captured on camera by Traffic Warden Mohsin Abbas on Mall Road, where it was found to have run red lights 80 times, violated lane discipline 19 times, and failed to use seatbelts on nine occasions.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar stressed the importance of compliance with traffic regulations, particularly as monitoring has increased.

She warned that drivers with unpaid e-challans would face restrictions on accessing police services, such as obtaining driving licenses and character certificates.

Besides it, the officials are cracking down on those who tamper with vehicle registration plates to evade fines.

In a related development, Punjab has introduced AI-based e-challans to enhance road safety by automating the detection of traffic violations, according to Muhammad Shafique Ahmad, Operation Commander of Punjab Safe City.

