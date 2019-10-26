Man Falls Into Well, Dies In Khanewal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:18 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) A man was killed after falling into a well at Bheerowal locality here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Hussain, resident of Shamkot was working on a tubewell when he slipped and fell into it and died.
Rescue 1122 team recovered the body from well and handed over to the legal heirs.