Man falls into well, dies in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) A man was killed after falling into a well at Bheerowal locality here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Hussain, resident of Shamkot was working on a tubewell when he slipped and fell into it and died.

Rescue 1122 team recovered the body from well and handed over to the legal heirs.