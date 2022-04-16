Man falls off rooftop, dies in faisalabad

A man died after falling off rooftop, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :A man died after falling off rooftop, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that Farooqul Hassan, 55, was busy in sprinkling water on rooftop of his under construction house whenhe slipped and fell onto the ground. He died on the spot due to head injuries.

The body was handed over to his heirs after completing necessary formalities.