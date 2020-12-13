Man Found Dead
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :-:A man was found dead at Darbar Baba Saharey Rab, in the jurisdiction of A-Division police station here on Sunday.
According to police, Majid Jehangir (50), caretaker of Darbar Baba Saharey Rab was sleeping when some unidentified persons killed him with a sharp edged weapon.
Some people spotted the body and informed the police.
The police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.
Police were investigating.