Man found dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :-:A man was found dead at Darbar Baba Saharey Rab, in the jurisdiction of A-Division police station here on Sunday.

According to police, Majid Jehangir (50), caretaker of Darbar Baba Saharey Rab was sleeping when some unidentified persons killed him with a sharp edged weapon.

Some people spotted the body and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.

Police were investigating.