Man found dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A young man was found dead near Dussehra Ground area here on Saturday.

Some passersby spotted the body of a 30-year-old man in Dussehra Ground area and informed the police. The police reached the spot and sent to the mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the deceased was an addict and he died due to unavailability of drug.

The identity of corpse has yet to be established.

Further investigation was underway.