Man Found Dead

Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Man found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A middle aged man's body was recovered from a deserted place in the area of People's Colony police station.

A police spokesman said Thursday that some passers-by witnessed body of a 50-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Railway Station chowk and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while efforts for identification, and search of family were in progress.

