Man found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A man was found dead near the general bus stand here on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said, on information, a team of rescuers reached the spotand handed over the body to police.

Later on, the man was identified as Habibur Rehman, 45, of Chak No 15, Khanewal.