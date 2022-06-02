UrduPoint.com

Man Found Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Man found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A man was found dead near the general bus stand here on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said, on information, a team of rescuers reached the spotand handed over the body to police.

Later on, the man was identified as Habibur Rehman, 45, of Chak No 15, Khanewal.

