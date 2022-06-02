- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Man Found Dead
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A man was found dead near the general bus stand here on Thursday.
The Rescue 1122 said, on information, a team of rescuers reached the spotand handed over the body to police.
Later on, the man was identified as Habibur Rehman, 45, of Chak No 15, Khanewal.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League
Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail
Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement
PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split
Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take right decisions: Imran Khan
Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar condemns Imran's statement; says Imran lost senses after losing power11 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 responded to 10,031 emergencies in May10 minutes ago
-
Marriyum terms Imran's anti-Pakistan tirade as hate speech against country10 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail38 minutes ago
-
IK's indecent remarks have damaged his public, political persona: Irfan Siddiqui40 minutes ago
-
Over 12,000 Sri Lankans affected by bad weather40 minutes ago
-
Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement53 minutes ago
-
Govt announces subsidy on hajj for low income citizens1 hour ago
-
PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split1 hour ago
-
IT Ministry directs timely completion of all projects1 hour ago
-
Woman's body recovered1 hour ago
-
Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take right decisions: Imran Khan1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.