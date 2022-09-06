UrduPoint.com

Man Found Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Man found dead

FAISALABAD, Sept 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The body of a 40-year-old drug addict was recovered from Samundri road near here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that a passer-by spotted the victim lying unconscious on a road near Mandi morrh, Samundri road and informed them.

A rescue team reached the spot and moved the body to police station D-type colony.

The victim may have died of excessive use of drugs, the rescue team said.

Meanwhile, four persons Saiqa, Ali Raza, Zahid and Ziaullah suffered multiple injuries in a collision between car and donkey cart near chak 24, Satiana road, Jarranwala.

