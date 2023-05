FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A 45-year-old man was found dead in D-Type Colony, here on Friday.

According to police, some passersby spotted a man lying unconscious near Gourmet bakers in D-Type Colony and informed police on 15 helpline.

When the police reached the spot, the man had already died. The police removed the body to mortuary at Allied Hospital, which was yest to be identified.