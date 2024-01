(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) A 34-year old man was found dead from a mosque in Chak No 130-GB here on Friday

Satiana police said that the body was wrapped in carpets and was identified as Asif of same village.

Police shifted the corpse to mortuary for autopsy and investigating.