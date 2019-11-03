UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Found Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:20 PM

Man found dead

FAISALABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::A body was found from a deserted plot, in the area of Sadar police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passers-by spotted the human corpse laying in a deserted plot outside Chak No.244-RB and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and sent the body to mortuary for postmortem. However, the identification has yet to be established.

Investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

4,500 flags create portraits of Mohammed bin Rashi ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah real estate transactions recorded AED4.2 b ..

36 minutes ago

UNIDO General Conference begins in Abu Dhabi

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

51 minutes ago

Flag Day embodies values of loyalty and belonging ..

1 hour ago

RTA completes roads leading to ‘Jewel of the Cre ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.