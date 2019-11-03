Man found dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::A body was found from a deserted plot, in the area of Sadar police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passers-by spotted the human corpse laying in a deserted plot outside Chak No.244-RB and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and sent the body to mortuary for postmortem. However, the identification has yet to be established.

Investigation was underway.