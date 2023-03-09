UrduPoint.com

Man Found Dead At Cattle Pen

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Man found dead at cattle pen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was found dead at a cattle pen in Mohalla Ghareeb Nawaz near grid station Vehari road.

According to Rescue 1122, local people informed them about the presence of dead body at a cattle pen.

When Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the site, they found a dead body and an untied ox. The ox was roaming in the cattle pen. Local people overpowered the ox and tied it.

According to the pen owner, the deceased was identified as Muhammad Amin son of Muhammad Sharif. He was a worker at the cattle pen. The police concerned is investigating the incident.

