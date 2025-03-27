Open Menu

Man Found Dead At Private Hotel

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Man found dead at private hotel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A man was found dead in a room of a private hotel in Topanwala bazaar here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was identified as Gul Rehman, son of Warishem Khan, a resident of Bannu, who had been staying at the hotel for the past two to three days.

As soon as the information was received, the Rescue 1122 medical team reached the site and in the presence of the police, completed the necessary legal formalities at the scene.

Later, the body was shifted to a nearby hospital and the deceased's identification card and other documents were handed over to the police.

Police authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

1 hour ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

1 hour ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

1 hour ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

1 hour ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

1 hour ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

1 hour ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan