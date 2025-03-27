Man found dead at private hotel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A man was found dead in a room of a private hotel in Topanwala bazaar here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was identified as Gul Rehman, son of Warishem Khan, a resident of Bannu, who had been staying at the hotel for the past two to three days.

As soon as the information was received, the Rescue 1122 medical team reached the site and in the presence of the police, completed the necessary legal formalities at the scene.

Later, the body was shifted to a nearby hospital and the deceased's identification card and other documents were handed over to the police.

Police authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

APP/akt