Man Found Dead, Child Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:53 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) -:The body of a man in his 40s was found in Batala Colony police precincts.
Some locals spotted the body at a footpath of Pahariwali ground and informed the police concerned. A police team took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary.
Separately, a five-year-old child was electrocuted in Mureedwala. The child, Zain, was playing in the fields when he touched a live electric wire accidently, passing through the fields.