UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Found Dead, Child Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

Man found dead, child electrocuted in Faisalabad

The body of a man in his 40s was found in Batala Colony police precincts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) -:The body of a man in his 40s was found in Batala Colony police precincts.

Some locals spotted the body at a footpath of Pahariwali ground and informed the police concerned. A police team took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary.

Separately, a five-year-old child was electrocuted in Mureedwala. The child, Zain, was playing in the fields when he touched a live electric wire accidently, passing through the fields.

Related Topics

Police Man

Recent Stories

Australian Police to Look Into Unredacted Findings ..

2 minutes ago

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Says COVID-19 Loc ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine centre at Wa ..

2 minutes ago

2-day power suspension schedule in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

Four power thieves arrested in Karim Darkhan area

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police imposes Rs 82,200 fine on traf ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.