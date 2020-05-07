Man found dead, child electrocuted in Faisalabad

The body of a man in his 40s was found in Batala Colony police precincts

The body of a man in his 40s was found in Batala Colony police precincts.

Some locals spotted the body at a footpath of Pahariwali ground and informed the police concerned. A police team took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary.

Separately, a five-year-old child was electrocuted in Mureedwala. The child, Zain, was playing in the fields when he touched a live electric wire accidently, passing through the fields.