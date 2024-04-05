Open Menu

Man Found Dead Hanging With Tree

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Man found dead hanging with tree

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The body of an unknown person was found hanging with a tree in the limits of Muridwala police station,here on Friday.

A police report said that a man was found hanging from a tree in Chak-480.After being informed by area people,the police removed it to the mortuary for autopsy.The identification of the deceased is yet to be established.

Police took the body into its custody and started legal proceedings.

