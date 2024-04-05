Man Found Dead Hanging With Tree
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The body of an unknown person was found hanging with a tree in the limits of Muridwala police station,here on Friday.
A police report said that a man was found hanging from a tree in Chak-480.After being informed by area people,the police removed it to the mortuary for autopsy.The identification of the deceased is yet to be established.
Police took the body into its custody and started legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
More Stories From Pakistan
-
250 years old water well to be restored in Peshawar city: Mayor8 minutes ago
-
CM KP chaired Excise,Taxation Department meeting18 minutes ago
-
Seven kite makers held18 minutes ago
-
Govt,opposition to play positive role for country development:28 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms28 minutes ago
-
FIA arrested three passengers ready to travel abroad on fake documents28 minutes ago
-
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields34 minutes ago
-
Success lies in the teachings of Quran, VC AIOU38 minutes ago
-
11 law breakers netted48 minutes ago
-
Process of 15 dental surgeons’ dismissal from service due to long absence started48 minutes ago
-
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter57 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 85,500 cusecs water58 minutes ago