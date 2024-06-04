Man Found Dead In Canal
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A 60-year-old man was found dead in a canal near Roshanwali Jhal, Samundri Road,
on Tuesday.
The Rescue-1122 said that on being informed by area’s people, a rescue team was sent
which fished out the body. The body was moved to Roshanwala police station.
The deceased was identified as Saleem of People Town, street No 9.
